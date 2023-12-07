Iosivas went without a target while playing seven of 73 snaps on offense in Monday's 34-31 overtime win over the Jaguars.

Iosivas remains a core special-teams contributor for the Bengals, but he saw his role on offense get scaled back Week 13 as Cincinnati welcomed fellow wideout Tee Higgins (hamstring/ankle) back from a three-game absence. In the three weeks while Higgins was out, Iosivas logged 41 total snaps on offense and produced a 2-25-0 receiving line on four targets.