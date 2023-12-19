Iosivas had one catch for five yards on 18 offensive snaps in Saturday's overtime win against the Vikings. He also made a game-saving fumble recovery on a punt return by Charlie Jones before the end of regulation.

Jones was blasted by his own blocker, who was shoved into him. Iosivas was aware enough to spring onto the fumble and prevent the Vikings from getting a game-winning field goal attempt. Iosivas could get more action next week if Ja'Marr Chase sits out on Saturday against the Steelers as anticipated.