Iosivas failed to record a single target in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chiefs.
After being targeted eight times in Week 16, Iosivas was a complete non-factor Sunday. With fellow receiver Ja'Marr Chase returning to action following a shoulder injury, the rookie was relegated to a reserve role and played just 20 of the Bengals' 74 offensive snaps. Iosivas remains off the fantasy radar for a Week 18 matchup with the Browns.
