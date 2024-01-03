Iosivas failed to record a single target in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chiefs.

After being targeted eight times in Week 16, Iosivas was a complete non-factor Sunday. With fellow receiver Ja'Marr Chase returning to action following a shoulder injury, the rookie was relegated to a reserve role and played just 20 of the Bengals' 74 offensive snaps. Iosivas remains off the fantasy radar for a Week 18 matchup with the Browns.