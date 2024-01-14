Iosivas had five catches for 36 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals' Week 18 win over the Browns. He finished his rookie season with 15 catches for 116 yards and four touchdowns, on 25 targets.

Iosivas wasn't used downfield much if at all this season, averaging a depth of target of only 8.1 yards. The Bengals' wide receiver room could undergo significant changes this offseason, however, and that could change Iosivas's role. Tyler Boyd is a free agent, and the Bengals have to decide Tee Higgins's future as well.