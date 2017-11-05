Bengals' Andy Dalton: Held scoreless
Dalton completed 10 of 18 passes for 136 yards in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Jaguars.
Dalton came up against a vaunted Jaguars pass defense and lost his go-to target, A.J. Green, to ejection in the second quarter. The ejection put Dalton in a bind as he has relied on Green for 35.6 percent of his passing yards this season. Assuming Green is back next week, Dalton is a decent play against a middle-of-the-road Titans pass defense. He's still managed to throw multiple touchdown passes in four of six games coordinated by Bill Lazor.
