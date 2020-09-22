Wilson has three returns so far this season, all over 40 yards, with an average of 43.7 yards, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

This isn't out of the blue, either - Wilson had the Bengals' first kick return for a touchdown in 10 years last season against Baltimore. "He runs hard. He's aggressive. He's tough. He's got vision. He's everything you want in a returner," special teams coach Darrin Simmons said. "He's got very good speed, he's got a natural feel running the ball. Plus, our guys are blocking well for him and that's a good combination to have."