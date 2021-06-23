Evans displayed "sure hands and smooth route running" during the Bengals' OTAs and minicamp, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Though Joe Mixon remains the Bengals' clear-cut top back and Samaje Perine is on hand to spell him in early-down situations, Evans' pass-catching skills could lead to a role in the team's offense, following the offseason departure of Giovani Bernard. In order to cement a spot in the team's backfield pecking order, however, Evans -- a 2021 sixth-rounder -- will need to continue to impress in training camp, where he'll compete for slotting with Perine, Trayveon Williams, Jacques Patrick and Pooka Williams.