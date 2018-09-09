Fejedelem replaced the ejected Shawn Williams in the first quarter Sunday and responded with 10 tackles (nine solo), a forced fumble and a return of that fumble for a touchdown to seal off a win for the Bengals.

Fejedelem probably won't replace Williams - in fact, many of his tackles occurred after he was beat in coverage. But after recording only 57 tackles last season, he's already off to a bigger start this year.