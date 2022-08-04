Sample was carted off the Bengals' practice field Thursday after having his left leg evaluated by the team's training staff, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

It's unclear what was ailing Sample's left leg, but it was apparently significant enough for him to leave practice early. The 26-year-old tight end was relegated to a relatively minor receiving role while playing behind starter C.J. Uzomah for Cincinnati last year, totaling just 11 catches for 81 yards on 15 targets. Sample figures to once again serve as the team's No. 2 tight end behind Hayden Hurst, who joined the Bengals on a one-year deal in March.