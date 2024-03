Sample has signed a three-year contract extension with the Bengals.

Per Ben Baby of ESPN.com, the deal is worth $10.5 million. Sample is coming off a 2023 camapign in which he recorded 22 catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns in 17 regular season games. While the 2019 second-rounder is back in the fold, Sample's potential workload, and in turn fantasy upside, in 2024 hinges on what other moves the Bengals make at the tight end position in free agency and the draft.