Sample notched zero targets during Sunday's 20-6 victory over the Texans.

Sample logged 36 snaps on offense in the win over Houston, finishing ahead of Erick All (25) and Mike Gesicki (21). However, after catching three passes in the 33-27 victory over the Buccaneers in Week 1, he wasn't targeted in Week 2. The 30-year-old veteran has spent his entire career with the Bengals since entering the NFL in 2019, most recently finishing the 2025 campaign with 15 catches (20 targets) for 106 yards and one touchdown. While Sample could find the end zone at some point this season, he's not expected to play a pivotal role on the receiving end. That likely won't change even if Gesicki or All aren't available, considering Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown should continue doing most of the heavy lifting on offense.