Bengals' Drew Sample: Limited Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sample (neck) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
It's a new injury for Sample, who has appeared in all 14 games this season, including 11 starts. Sample doesn't do much other than block, as he's recorded just a 9-50-1 receiving line on 14 targets across 50 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps.
More News
-
Bengals' Drew Sample: Handles blocking role in Week 7•
-
Bengals' Drew Sample: Plays 20 snaps in loss•
-
Bengals' Drew Sample: Cleared to play Week 6•
-
Bengals' Drew Sample: Upgrades to limited practice•
-
Bengals' Drew Sample: Working through ankle injury•
-
Bengals' Drew Sample: Not targeted against Denver•