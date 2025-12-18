default-cbs-image
Sample (neck) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

It's a new injury for Sample, who has appeared in all 14 games this season, including 11 starts. Sample doesn't do much other than block, as he's recorded just a 9-50-1 receiving line on 14 targets across 50 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps.

