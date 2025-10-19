Sample didn't draw a target or run a route while playing 39 of the Bengals' 76 offensive snaps in Thursday's 33-31 win over the Steelers.

Sample has always been deployed mainly as a blocker when he's taken the field, but the Bengals took that to an extreme in Week 7. Cincinnati didn't have Tanner Hudson (concussion) available as a depth option at tight end, which may have motivated the decision to scale back Sample's route running and use him exclusively as a blocker behind starter Noah Fant, who moved atop the depth chart with Mike Gesicki (pectoral) hitting injured reserve.