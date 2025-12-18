Sample (neck) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Sample upgraded to full participation after being limited in Wednesday's session, and the tight end is free of injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. The No. 3 tight end has been quite productive for his depth position in the Bengals' offense this season, logging nine receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. Sample's health stabilizes a tight end room that might be without Noah Fant (ankle) for Sunday's contest.