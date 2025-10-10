default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sample (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Sample upgraded his practice participation throughout the week to gain clearance, as he went from a non-participant Wednesday to a limited participant Thursday before practicing without limitations Friday. Sample's impact in the passing game will likely remain limited, as Mike Gesicki and Noah Fant are ahead of him on the depth chart.

More News