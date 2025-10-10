Bengals' Drew Sample: Cleared to play Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sample (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Sample upgraded his practice participation throughout the week to gain clearance, as he went from a non-participant Wednesday to a limited participant Thursday before practicing without limitations Friday. Sample's impact in the passing game will likely remain limited, as Mike Gesicki and Noah Fant are ahead of him on the depth chart.
