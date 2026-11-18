Sample caught all three of his targets for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-18 win against Pittsburgh.

Sample entered the contest with no catches over his previous two games, but he tied season-high marks in both receptions and targets versus the Steelers. He gave Cincinnati a two-score lead just after the beginning of the second quarter when he hauled in a three-yard TD from Joe Burrow. Sample has two touchdowns over his past four games, but with just five catches for 39 yards during that span, he's almost entirely dependent on getting into the end zone to generate useful fantasy production.