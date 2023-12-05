McPherson converted two of his three field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries in Monday night's 34-31 overtime win over the Jaguars.

McPherson started off Monday night's contest by missing a 57-yard field-goal attempt, but he was a perfect 6-6 on kicks after that miscue. The third-year kicker out of Florida drilled a 54-yarder to put the Bengals up by three with 2:28 to go in the fourth-quarter, and he made a 48-yard game-winning field goal in overtime. McPherson's most recent outing should make fantasy managers optimistic about his rest-of-season value, as Jake Browning was able to lead Cincinnati's offense to 34 points in Week 13's affair, which ties the team's season-high in points scored in a single game.