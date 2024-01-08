McPherson made his lone field-goal attempt and all four extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Browns.

McPherson's lone FGA was good from 45 yards out near the end of the second quarter, helping give the Bengals a 24-0 lead heading into halftime. The Florida product finished his third season with 26 of 31 field goals made, good for an 84% conversion rate, with all five misses coming from 50-plus yards. He was also a perfect 40-for-40 on PATs. McPherson has one year remaining on his rookie contract and should return to the Bengals next season.