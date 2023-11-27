McPherson converted his only field-goal attempt and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 16-10 loss versus the Steelers.

On a day in which Cincinnati was only able to muster 222 yards of total offense, McPherson was predictably a non-factor for the most part. He knocked through a 47-yard field goal with just over two minutes remaining in the game to bring the Bengals within six points, but they couldn't recover his onside kick, and Pittsburgh was able to kneel the remainder of the game away. Cincinnati's offense projects as one of the worst in the league without starting quarterback Joe Burrow, so fantasy managers would probably be wise to look elsewhere for a kicker for the rest of the year.