The Bengals signed Geno Stone to a two-year, $15 million contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After spending his first four seasons in Baltimore, Stone will stay in the division by joining the Bengals' defense. He is coming off a career-best campaign that saw him record 68 tackles (44 solo), nine passes defensed and seven interceptions. The 24-year-old projects to compete for free safety reps with Dax Hill in 2024.