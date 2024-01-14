Pratt logged 118 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss, while also intercepting two passes in 17 games with the Bengals during the 2023 regular season.

The 27-year-old linebacker has statistically improved in each of his five NFL seasons thus far, setting career-highs in total tackles, tackles for loss and sacks (2.0) in 2023. Pratt agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract with the Bengals this past offseason, which will keep him in Cincinnati through the 2025 season. The Bengals seem to have found a nice linebacker tandem, as Logan Wilson and Pratt combined for 253 total tackles this season. Expect Pratt to continue producing at a high-level for Cincinnati's defense in 2024.