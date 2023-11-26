Pratt (illness) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Pratt missed Friday's practice with an illness, but it now seems as if that won't stop him from playing in Sunday's divisional matchup. The veteran linebacker has started all 10 of Cincinnati's games thus far, recording 71 total tackles, including five tackles for loss, while also nabbing two interceptions.