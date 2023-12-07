Pratt finished Thursday's 34-31 overtime win over the Jaguars with 12 tackles (four solo), including one for loss.

Pratt was Cincinnati's leading tackler in the overtime victory, logging double-digit stops for the fourth time this season. The fifth-year linebacker is up to 89 total tackles on the campaign, just 10 away of the career-best mark he established last season. Pratt also has two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one sack this year.