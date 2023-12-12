Pratt registered 10 tackles (four solo), including half a sack, in Sunday's 34-14 win over the Colts.
Pratt reached double-digit tackles for the second straight game and tied with Logan Wilson for the team lead in that category. Pratt played just 49 defensive snaps -- his lowest usage since Week 3 against the Rams -- though he was still as effective as he's been all season. He's tied his career-high 99 tackles from last season and will likely hit the century mark for the first time in his career Saturday against the Vikings.
