Pratt had one tackle in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chiefs.
It was Pratt's lowest tackling output of the season despite playing 48 defensive snaps. He has a career-high 116 tackles over 16 games this season and ranks second on the team in stops behind fellow linebacker Logan Wilson.
