Pratt recorded 12 tackles (five solo) including 0.5 sacks in Saturday's 27-24 overtime win versus the Vikings.

Pratt posted a double-digit tackle total for the third straight game in Week 15, and he eclipsed 100 tackles on the season for the first time in his career. He projects as a great IDP play in Week 16 when the Bengals travel to take on a run-heavy Pittsburgh offense.