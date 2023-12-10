Browning completed 18 of 24 passes for 275 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and added three rushes for seven yards and another score in the Bengals' 34-14 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Browning went a long way toward proving his breakout Monday night Week 13 performance against the Jaguars was no fluke, displaying outstanding efficiency while averaging an impressive 11.5 yards per attempt. Rookie running back Chase Brown lent Browning a big early hand by taking a short pass 54 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, and the fourth-year signal-caller connected with Tanner Hudson for an 11-yard scoring strike in the third quarter, a play Browning followed up with a one-yard touchdown run later in the period. Browning did exit the game early in the fourth quarter with muscle cramping for what amounted to five scrimmage plays, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, but he was able to return to finish the game without issue. With two stellar performances now under his belt, Browning next sets his sights on the Vikings in a Week 15 home matchup.