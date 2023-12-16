Browning completed 29 of 42 pass attempts for 324 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against Minnesota on Saturday.

Browning mostly struggled in the first half, though he narrowly missed two big throws -- one to Charlie Jones and one to Tee Higgins -- and he would have had a much bigger game yet if either of those targets had landed. Browning would go on to hit Higgins for two touchdown strikes in the second half, which is an encouraging sign given that Browning had otherwise shown hints of growing dependent on YAC yardage from his running backs and tight ends. The problem is that Ja'Marr Chase left the game with a shoulder injury, and it's not clear if he'll be available as Browning and the Bengals head to Pittsburgh in Week 16.