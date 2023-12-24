Browning completed 28 of 42 passes for 335 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Saturday's 34-11 loss to the Steelers. He also threw a two-point conversion and rushed once for no gain.

Browning had a few key errors that contributed to Cincinnati's 24-0 halftime deficit. He threw a ball up for grabs for an interception in Pittsburgh's end zone in the first quarter, then tossed another interception in the second quarter before adding an incompletion on fourth-and-1 from Pittsburgh's five-yard line just before the two-minute warning in the first half. Browning connected with Tee Higgins for an 80-yard touchdown on his first pass of the second half and followed it up with a two-point conversion to Joe Mixon, but he proceeded to throw another interception and another incomplete pass on fourth down as the Bengals failed to cut further into the deficit. Despite his numerous turnovers, Browning exceeded 300 passing yards for the third time in the last four games. He'll look to bounce back in Week 17 against the Chiefs.