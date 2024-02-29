The Bengals tendered exclusive rights free agent Browning on Wednesday.

Undrafted out of Washington in 2019, Browning made the first nine appearances of his NFL career last season, starting seven games following Joe Burrow's season-ending injury. Browning had the Bengals in playoff contention right up until the end of the season, finishing the year with a league-best 70.4 percent completion rate for 1,936 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions, adding 27-127-3 as a rusher. He's the favorite to open 2024 as Burrow's top backup.