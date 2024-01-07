Browning completed 18 of 24 passes for 156 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Browns. He added 18 yards on two rushing attempts.

Browning was picked off on Cincinnati's first possession but led touchdown drives on the next three. That stretch included a six-yard touchdown pass to Joe Mixon and a three-yard touchdown pass to Andrei Iosivas, as well as a Mixon rushing touchdown. Browning added a seven-yard touchdown pass to Iosivas in the third quarter. After Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury in Week 11, Browning threw for 1,936 yards with a 12:7 TD:INT and three rushing touchdowns in seven starts and one relief appearance. Browning's strong finish is likely to earn the 27-year-old quarterback at least a backup role next season, be it in Cincinnati or elsewhere.