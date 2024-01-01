Browning completed 19 of 33 passes for 197 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chiefs. He added seven rushes for 32 yards and an additional score.

Browning got the Bengals' offense off to a hot start, as the team recorded 17 points through their first three possessions. In that span, he threw a seven-yard touchdown to Joe Mixon and also bowled through several defenders on a one-yard rush into the end zone. However, the team failed to score again and Browning's stat line suffered. He's played admirably in relief of Joe Burrow (wrist) since Week 11, though he could be in a tough spot in a Week 18 matchup against the Browns with both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins currently playing at less than 100 percent.