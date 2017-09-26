Play

Bengals' Jeremy Hill: More of same uninspiring output

Hill had seven carries for 23 yards in Sunday's loss to the Packers, adding one catch for six yards. He had 14 snaps in the game, compared to 34 for Joe Mixon.

Hill's workload and output are about the same as the past two games. If anything, now that Joe Mixon has been established as the starter and Giovani Bernard looks healthy, Hill's workload could decline.

