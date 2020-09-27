Burrow completed 31 of 44 pass attempts for 312 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 23-23 tie against the Eagles.

The No. 1 overall pick was running for his life throughout the contest, as he absorbed a jaw-dropping 18 QB hits and eight sacks during the 70-minute showdown. Just as he has throughout the early stages of his NFL career, however, Burrow maintained his composure, orchestrating a 12-play touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that provided his team with a seven-point lead at the 3:05 mark. Cincinnati's defense ultimately could not hold Philadelphia on the final drive of regulation, and the game remained at a stalemate in overtime, but reports on Burrow should be positive despite his team standing at 0-2-1 through three weeks. He'll next face a Jaguars defense that has surrendered six passing TDs over its past two outings.