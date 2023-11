The Bengals officially placed Burrow (wrist) on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

No surprise here, as Burrow is set to miss the rest of the season due to a torn ligament in his right wrist. Cincinnati elevated AJ McCarron from the practice squad in a corresponding move to back up Jake Browning under center. Burrow will now focus on his recovery and rehabbing for the 2024 season.