Burrow underwent surgery to repair the torn ligament in his right wrist Monday.

The Bengals released the following statement regarding the surgery: "The procedure went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery. Joe will return to Cincinnati this week to be with the team and begin the recovery and rehab process." Burrow is in line to miss the rest of the campaign, capping him to 2,309 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions in parts of 10 games. There's an expectation that he'll be healthy well in advance of the 2024 season.