Burrow (wrist) is slated to be out for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Burrow tore a ligament in his wrist during Thursday's loss to the Ravens and is thus trending toward needing season-ending surgery, per Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site. In Burrow's looming absence, Jake Browning is next up at QB for the team, with AJ McCarron currently on Cincinnati's practice squad.