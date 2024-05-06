Burrow (wrist) is on the field throwing at Monday's minicamp practice.

Burrow's season ended 27 snaps into Week 11 last season, and he required surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right (throwing) wrist. Earlier in the offseason, Burrow stated he expected to be fully cleared by mid-May, and it appears he's on track. Burrow should be all systems go well in time for training camp later this summer. His weaponry has gone a bit of an overhaul, with Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd and Irv Smith jettisoned. Veterans Zack Moss and Mike Gesicki were signed as free agents to go along with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.