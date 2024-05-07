Burrow (wrist), who has resumed throwing, indicated Tuesday that he's fully cleared to do everything that doesn't involve contact, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Burrow, who is bouncing back from a procedure to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist, started throwing again in April, noting that at this stage his focus is on mechanics like his footwork and arm path, as well as the "little intricacies of the throwing motion." While it remains to be seen when he'll be cleared for contact, Ben Baby of ESPN relays that the Bengals' franchise signal-caller feels as though he's "in a good spot" in his recovery process, and there's nothing to suggest that Burrow won't be ready to go well ahead of Week 1.