Burrow (wrist) said Sunday that he expects to be "cleared for full contact and everything" by mid-May, ESPN.com's Ben Baby reports.

Burrow also said he's able to lift weights "basically normally now" and has started throwing small medicine balls as part of his rehab. The QB had surgery Nov. 27 to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist, 11 days after suffering the injury in a Week 11 loss at Baltimore. Prior to that, Burrow had found his groove with multiple TD passes in five straight games, bouncing back strong after throwing just two TDs over the first four weeks of the season while dealing with a lingering calf injury from training camp. He anticipates being ready for his normal throwing routine at OTAs, though it sounds like he'll take it slow until then.