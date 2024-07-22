Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Burrow (wrist) has been cleared for full contact to begin training camp, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Burrow has spent the offseason cautiously managing his surgically repaired right wrist, and back in June he declined to put a specific percentage on his rehab process. Even if the Bengals still end up giving Burrow rest days during camp and/or the preseason, he's been cleared for all activities save contact since May, so this represents the last substantial step in his recovery ahead of Week 1. With Burrow at full strength, he and top wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins -- the latter of whom will play on the franchise tag for 2024 -- are well positioned to bounce back and lead what should be one of the league's best passing offenses. Cincinnati added a rookie third-round pick with 4.45 speed in Jermain Burton during April's draft, plus TE Mike Gesicki in free agency, both of whom could help Burrow better threaten opposing defenses downfield. His YPA across 10 games in 2023 sat at a career-low 6.3, but Burrow figures to improve on that mark in the 2024 campaign.