Burrow (wrist/knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Steelers.

Burrow was listed as a limited participant in both of the Bengals' first two Week 18 practices due to the pair of injuries, but he erased any lingering concern about his availability for Saturday by turning in a full session Thursday. His practice participation was inhibited by the same two injuries in each of the previous three weeks, but Burrow's production wasn't affected at all, as he tossed nine touchdowns against two interceptions while adding another score on the ground and averaging 311.7 passing yards per contest during that stretch. Fantasy managers in leagues that are still active in Week 18 can feel fully comfortable with keeping Burrow in lineups.