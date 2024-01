Burrow (wrist) said that he thinks he will be throwing by OTAs this spring, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Burrow underwent season-ending surgery on his right (throwing) wrist shortly after Thanksgiving and missed the final seven games of the 2023 campaign, finishing his year with 2,309 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions on a 66.9 percent completion rate. Burrow should be fully recovered well ahead of training camp next summer.