Burrow (wrist) is slated to enter the 2024 season with a revamped skill-position group, with Joe Mixon set to be traded to the Texans, Zack Moss inking a two-year deal as his replacement, and numerous shifts in the receiving game, Ben Baby of ESPN reports.

Burrow will have to cope with more than just a new-look backfield, though it remains to be seen whether Moss can adequately fill Mixon's shoes, even after he proved so productive filling in for Jonathan Taylor at the start of last season. Tyler Boyd is currently a free agent, while explosive tight end Mike Gesicki is poised to ink a one-year deal with the Bengals, giving Burrow a replacement target in the middle of the field. Perhaps most important, though, is the fact that Tee Higgins has requested a trade, as Jared Goffinet of Fox 19 Cincinnati reports. That situation may not resolve in the near future, and further changes on offense could still occur in free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft, but in any scenario, Ja'Marr Chase will remain the pillar of this receiving game. For his part, Burrow is expected to be cleared for full contact by mid-May, as he continues his recovery from Nov. 27 surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist.