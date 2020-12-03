Burrow underwent knee surgery Wednesday.
The Bengals released a statement Thursday, noting that the rookie franchise QB "underwent successful surgery yesterday. The procedure went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery. Joe will begin the recovery process and we look forward to his return." Given the timing of Burrow's surgery, which will repair his damaged left ACL and MCL, it's unclear how close to 100 percent he'll be as the 2021 season approaches. In any case, now that the procedure been performed, the top overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft can begin to embark on his recovery.