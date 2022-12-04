Mixon (concussion) did not clear concussion protocol Saturday and remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mixon has remained in concussion protocol for the entire week leading up to the matchup against the Chiefs and has only limited time prior to kickoff to be cleared. He remains questionable, however, and his status will become official shortly before 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. If Mixon is out, Samaje Perine will serve as the Bengals' lead back for the second consecutive game.