Mixon (concussion) did not clear concussion protocol Saturday and remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Mixon has remained in concussion protocol for the entire week leading up to the matchup against the Chiefs and has only limited time prior to kickoff to be cleared. He remains questionable, however, and his status will become official shortly before 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. If Mixon is out, Samaje Perine will serve as the Bengals' lead back for the second consecutive game.
More News
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Status up in air for Sunday•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Stays limited in practice•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Logs limited practice•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Expected to practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Trending toward playing in Week 13•