Mixon has signed a three-year contract extension with the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, Mixon's reported deal with Houston -- which runs through 2026, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle -- is for $27 million and includes $13 million guaranteed. The Bengals sent the 27-year-old to the Texans in exchange for a 2024 seventh-rounder, setting the stage for Mixon to take over as the lead back in his new locale, replacing Devin Singletary, who signed on with the Giants in free agency. Also in the mix for carries for Houston will be 2022 fourth-rounder Dameon Pierce, but the team's decision to extend Mixon clearly demonstrates confidence in the 2017 second-rounder, a context that should allow him to maintain steady weekly volume in 2024.