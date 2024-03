Mixon was released by the Bengals on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It was suspected that Mixon could be a potential cap casualty for the Bengals, and that has turned out to be the case. He spent his first seven seasons in Cincinnati and finished the 2023 campaign with 1,410 yards and 12 touchdowns from scrimmage. The veteran back turns 28-years-old in July and will now be looking for a fresh start elsewhere.