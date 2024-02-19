Mixon is a potential cap casualty this offseason, though it won't be surprising if he's back with the Bengals instead, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.

The same was said last offseason until Mixon renegotiated his contract in mid-July to lower his base salaries for 2023 and 2024 while adding some incentives. He's now scheduled for an $8.85 million cap hit in the final year of his deal, with the Bengals carrying $2.75 million in dead money for 2024 if the running back is traded or released before he's due a $3 million roster bonus March 18. The timing of the bonus at least means we should have some clarity early in the offseason, whereas last year there were rumors swirling around Mixon from January to July. Possibilities for 2024 include a trade, release, contract extension or simply keeping him under his current deal. He turns 28 in July, coming off a 2023 campaign with 1,410 yards and 12 touchdowns from scrimmage.