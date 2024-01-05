Mixon (illness) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Mixon sat out Thursday's practice after coming down with an illness, but he returned to the field Friday as a full participant to clear up any concern about his status heading into the season finale. The veteran back has played more than 60 percent of the offensive snaps in all but one of Cincinnati's 16 games to date, but given that the 8-8 Bengals are eliminated from the playoffs and have little at stake in Week 18, it's possible the coaching staff looks to lighten Mixon's workload heading into the offseason. If that's the case, rookie fifth-round pick Chase Brown could take on a heightened role as Cincinnati's No. 2 option out of the backfield.